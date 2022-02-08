NEET-PG 2022: SC Asks Aspirants to Make Representation to Centre for Extension of Internship Deadline

The Supreme Court has asked the MBBS students seeking extension of one-year internship deadline beyond May 31, criteria for aspirants for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-PG-2022, to make a representation to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant, and Vikram Nath said that looking at the hardship faced by the aspirants, the MoHFW may decide on the representation within one week from the date of its submission. The bench said that it is not expressing any opinion on the issue at this stage.

It also took note of the submissions of MBBS students, who are aspirants of NEET-PG 2022, that they joined Covid duties due to which internship date got postponed and different states have different dates to begin the internship.

The top court noted that the date of NEET-PG-22, which was earlier scheduled to be held in March, has now been extended.

The bench asked the centre to consider the representation expeditiously within one week upon receiving it.

In their plea, petitioners, Shivam Satyarthee and others had sought postponement of the NEET scheduled to be held on March 12 for admissions to post-graduate medical courses.