Nepal Plane Crash: Civil Aviation Minister Scindia Condoles Loss of Lives

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia condoled the loss of lives in the plane crash in Nepal's Pokhara on Sunday, in which 72 people were on board.

Taking to Twitter, Scindia said, "The loss of lives in a tragic plane crash in Nepal is extremely unfortunate. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the bereaved. Om Shanti."

Notably, a Kathmandu-bound plane carrying as many as 72 passengers crashed on the runway at Nepal’s Pokhara International Airport on Sunday morning.

At least 68 passengers and four crew members were on board Yeti Airlines which flew to Pokhara from Kathmandu.

Images and videos of the plane crash on social media platforms showed smoke billowing from the crash site.

Meanwhile, the rescue workers reached the spot and were trying to put out the blaze.

A local official Gurudutta Dhakal was quoted by AFP saying, “Responders have already reached there and trying the douse the fire. All agencies are now focused on first dousing the fire and rescuing the passengers.”