"Never Seen Him Like This..." Dhubri Congress MP-Elect Targets Assam CM

Assam Congress leader Rakibul Hussain, who recorded the highest margin of victory in the Lok Sabha polls, targeted Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday saying he has never seen the BJP leader so upset.
Hussain, who wrested the Dhubri constituency, considered Badruddin Ajmal's stronghold for Congress, said that the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) leader's loss has troubled the BJP and CM Sarma.
Speaking to reporters in Delhi today, the Assam Congress leader also praised the performance of Rahul Gandhi. "There are talks of Rahul Gandhi being the 'Leader of Opposition', but I think he will be a leader of 'Position' soon with the mandate that the people of India have given," said Hussain.
Asked about the Assam Chief Minister, he said, "The statement that he has given if you notice his face, he seems sad. I have never seen him like this."
"BJP's candidate won in Dibrugarh, but that did not make him happy as much as Badruddin Ajmal's defeat caused pain to him. He cannot bear Ajmal's loss in Dhubri," the Congress leader added.
Rakibul Hussain won from Dhubri by a record margin of votes - over 10 lakh votes - in the recently held Lok Sabha elections. Notably, the leader's address to the media persons was outside the Assam House in Delhi citing the fact that former Assam CM and Congress stalwart, late Tarun Gogoi was once not allowed to hold a press meet inside.