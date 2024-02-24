New Criminal Laws Replacing Colonial Era Codes to Come Into Force from July

Three new criminal laws, replacing the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Indian Evidence Act from the British era, and the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), will come into force from July 1, the government notified on Saturday. The three new criminal laws are The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and The Bharatiya Sakshaya Act. The new laws aim at a complete overhaul of the British-era laws giving a clear definition of terrorism, abolishing sedition as a crime and introducing a new section titled "offences against the state" -- among many other changes.