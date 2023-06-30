New Delhi: Assam CM Visits Badminton Association of India Office

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma cum President of the Badminton Association of India (BAI) paid a visit to the BAI office in New Delhi on Friday morning.

In course of the visit, the Chief Minister had meaningful discussions with Muralidharan and the office bearers of BAI on a wide range of topics, including funds allocation, upcoming events, the state of the badminton infrastructure in Assam and across the country, and the exceptional response from the young generation towards badminton.

Later, the chief minister proceeded to the display section showcasing the Thomas Cup, which the Indian men's badminton team had triumphantly won in 2022.

India won their maiden Thomas Cup title beating 14-time champion Indonesia 3-0 in the final in Bangkok.

"Chief Minister of Assam cum BAI President's visit signifies the government's commitment to promoting and supporting the sport of badminton, which continues to inspire and empower the youth of India," said an office bearer of BAI.

Later taking to Twitter handle, the chief minister wrote, "My heart swells with pride as I welcome the historic #ThomasCup trophy today in Delhi.

Kudos to every team member, and all support staff for realising the dream of winning the first-ever Thomas Cup after 72 years of its inception.”