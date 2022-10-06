Newly Launched Vande Bharat Express Damaged After 5 Days

The newly launched Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express’s engine was damaged after it collided with cattle on its track near Vatna Railway Station in Gujarat on Thursday.

A railway official said, “There was a turn along the path near Vatva that led to a blind spot area. The train was travelling at a speed of about 100 kmph. The front portion of the train made up of fibre was damaged.”

The incident took place at 11.15 am and at least four buffaloes were killed.

However, the officials said, “The train moved just after removing carcasses and reached on time at Gandhinagar. The incident occurred between Gairatpur-Vatva station. The railways is trying to counsel nearby villagers not to leave cattle nearby track.”

Earlier on September 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat Express at Gandhinagar station.