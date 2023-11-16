NewsClick Terror Case: ED Summons Neville Roy Singham

American millionaire Neville Roy Singham has been issued summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the NewsClick terror case, ANI reported on Thursday quoting sources.
In a report published by The New York Times which alleged the US millionaire to be involved in spreading Chinese propaganda worldwide, Neville Roy Singham's name had first appeared.
The federal agency sent summons to Singham in China via Ministry of External Affairs.
Named as an accused in the NewsClick terror case, Singham has earlier denied all allegations against him of running a funding network affiliated to the Chinese government's propaganda arm to spread China's talking points around the world including in India through the outlet NewsClick.
The special cell of Delhi Police named him as an accused in the case in which the editor of NewsClick was also arrested. Around 100 people including journalists and activists were raided in the last month.
Prabir Purkayastha, the editor-in-chief of NewsClick, along with human resources head Amit Chakravarty were arrested by Delhi Police's special cell last month. This was after coordinated raids at approximately 100 locations across the country.
Officials are probing the accusations against the portal of receiving illegal funding from China and propagating China's agenda. Several employees associated with the portal are facing scrutiny.
The Patiala House Court in Delhi had earlier on November 2 sent NewsClick's founder and editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha and HR head Amit Chakravarty to judicial custody for 30 days.
They were arrested in a case filed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the wake of allegations of illegal funding from China.
In the FIR against the duo, it was mentioned that People's Dispatch Portal, owned and maintained by PPK NewsClick Studio Pvt. Ltd. has been used for intentionally peddling false narratives through paid news in lieu of crores of Rupees of illegally routed foreign funds as part of the conspiracy.
Delhi Police FIR further stated that foreign funds in crores have been infused illegally in India by Indian and Foreign entities inimical to India in pursuance of conspiracy with the intention to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India, to cause disaffection against India and to threaten the unity, integrity, security of India.
The FIR was filed following an investigation by The New York Times, which alleged a connection between Singham, a Shanghai-based businessman of Sri Lankan-Cuban descent closely affiliated with the Chinese government, and NewsClick.