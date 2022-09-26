NFR To Operate 3 More Puja Special Trains

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has decided to operate three more pairs of puja special trains to clear the extra rush of passengers during the upcoming festive season. One puja special train will run for six trips and another two puja specials will run for a single trip in both directions.

Puja Special train no. 03013(Howrah – New Jalpaiguri) will run for one trip leaving from Howrah at 23:40 hours on 28th September, 2022 to reach New Jalpaiguri at 10:10 hours on the next day.

Also Read: Mukul Rohatgi Declines Centre's Offer To Become Next Attorney General

In return direction, puja special train no. 03014 (New Jalpaiguri - Howrah) will run for one trip leaving from New Jalpaiguri at 12:35 hours on 29th September, 2022 to reach Howrahat 00:50 hours on the next day. Another, puja special train no. 03123 (Sealdah – New Jalpaiguri) will run for one trip leaving from Sealdah at 23:50 hours on 29th September, 2022 to reach New Jalpaiguri at 10:10 hours on the next day. In return direction, puja special train no. 03124 (New Jalpaiguri - Sealdah) will run for one trip leaving from New Jalpaiguri at 12:00 hours on 30th September, 2022 to reach Sealdah at 23:35 hours on the same day.

Puja Special train no. 05639(Silchar – Kolkata) will run for six trips leaving from Silchar at 06:00 hours on all Thursdays to reach Kolkata at 13:00 hours on the next day from 29th of September till 03rd of November, 2022.

In return direction, puja special train no. 05640(Kolkata- Silchar) will run for six trips leaving from Kolkata at 15:00 hours on all Fridays to reach Silchar at 00:30 hours on Sunday from 30th of September till 04th of November, 2022. The puja special train will consist of 20 coaches and will run via New Haflong, Lumding, Guwahati, New Bongaigaon, New Jalpaiguri, Kishanganj, Malda Town andBandel Jn during its both ways journey. There will be 04 AC three tier coaches, 01 AC two tier coach,13 sleeper class coaches and 02 luggage vans.

The details of stoppages and timings of these trains are available in IRCTC website and are also being notified in various newspapers and social media platforms of N. F. Railway. Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey.