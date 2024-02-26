NGT Directs 53 Cities to Submit Detailed Reports on Air Quality Measures

In an order issued on February 19, the bench also stated that according to reports, the major contributor to air pollution was road dust. It recommended that efforts be made to reduce road dust. "All cities (53) should disclose the contribution by each polluting source in terms of identified pollutant as per source apportionment and progressive reduction on account of measures taken," the tribunal stated, adding that a complete report must be submitted at least one week before the next hearing date. The case will be heard again on May 3.