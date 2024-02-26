NGT Directs 53 Cities to Submit Detailed Reports on Air Quality Measures

The National Green Tribunal has directed 53 cities that witnessed deterioration in air quality to produce a comprehensive report detailing the impact of each polluting source and the measures being taken to minimize pollution.
The tribunal was hearing the issue of air quality deterioration in different cities across India as reflected in the Air Quality Index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board.
After reviewing the reports presented by several states, the tribunal concluded on December 5 that they did not fully utilise the funds received under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) and the 15th Finance Commission. It further requested the states concerned to submit afollow up report on their actions. A bench led by NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava noted that further reports were filed by the Union Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), Delhi, Meghalaya, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana.
"Out of 53 cities identified in the present matter, 19 cities fall in non-attainment city and Rs 1644.4025 crore has been allocated for air quality improvement. MoEF&CC needs to ensure that assets created by expanding such amount are properly utilised," the bench, also comprising judicial member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member A Senthil Vel, said.
In an order issued on February 19, the bench also stated that according to reports, the major contributor to air pollution was road dust. It recommended that efforts be made to reduce road dust. "All cities (53) should disclose the contribution by each polluting source in terms of identified pollutant as per source apportionment and progressive reduction on account of measures taken," the tribunal stated, adding that a complete report must be submitted at least one week before the next hearing date. The case will be heard again on May 3.