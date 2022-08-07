NIA Arrest Active ISIS Member From Delhi

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday arrested an active member of the terror group Islamic State (ISIS) in New Delhi.

The accused, identified as Mohsin Ahmed, was arrested from his residence at Batla House in the national capital.

According to the probe agency, Ahmed was involved in the collection of funds for the terrorist outfit from sympathizers in India as well as abroad and sending it to Syria and other places in form of crypto currency.

“Yesterday (06.08.2022), NIA conducted search operations in the residential premises of accused Mohsin Ahmad, presently residing near Jogabai Extention in Batla house, New Delhi and permanent resident of Patna in Bihar and subsequently arrested him in the case pertaining to online and on-ground activities of ISIS,” the agency said in an official statement said.