NIA Arrests Militant Involved in Assam Rifles Ambush in Manipur

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested an absconding terrorist of the Manipur Naga People's Front (MNPF) who was involved in an ambush on the convoy of the Commandant of Assam Rifles in November 2021.

The absconding accused was arrested by the NIA on November 5 from Yaingangpokpi village in Manipur's Imphal East district.

The terrorist has been identified as Machukring Zamshim Shimray alias Ningkham.

The case pertains to the attack on the convoy of 46th Battalion Assam Rifles on November 13, 2021 by a group of armed terrorists near Sialsih village of Churachandpur district in Manipur.

As many as seven people including Commanding Officer Colonel Viplav Tripathi, his wife and minor son, and four other Assam Rifles personnel were killed and six other personnel were injured in the attack.

A case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosive Substances Act was registered at Singngat police station of Churachandpur following the ambush.

The NIA re-registered the case on November 27 last year and started investigations.

The NIA had also announced a cash reward of Rs 4 lakhs against Shimray.

The accused was produced before the NIA Special Court on Sunday.