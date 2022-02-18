NIA Arrests IPS Officer for Leaking Sensitive Information to Lashkar

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested former top investigator and an IPS officer Arvind Digvijay Negi.

Negi has been accused of conspiring with over ground workers (OGW) of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and passing on sensitive investigation details to Pakistan's spy agency ISI via the OGWs.

Negi was reportedly taken into custody from New Delhi on Friday.

The officer was on deputation to the NIA for 11 years. The NIA had earlier arrested six people in the case.

In 2017, he was among the officers who were awarded the police medal for meritorious service. A Himachal Pradesh-cadre officer, Negi was promoted to the IPS in 2016.

During his tenure with the NIA, Negi handled multiple sensitive probes, including the investigation.

The NIA in an official release said that during the investigation, the role of AD Negi, IPS, SP posted at Shimla (since repatriated from NIA) was verified and his houses were searched. It was also found that official secret documents of NIA were leaked by AD Negi to another accused person who is an OGW of LeT in the case."