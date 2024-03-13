NIA Detains Individual for Questioning in Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Case

On Tuesday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) detained an individual named Shabbir for questioning in connection with the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case in Bengaluru. Shabbir, hailing from the Cowl Bazaar area in Ballari, was apprehended due to suspicions surrounding his recent travel activities, with authorities believing he may possess pertinent information about the blast.
This development follows last week's joint efforts by the NIA and the Central Crime Branch, which resulted in the detention of a cloth merchant from Kaul Bazaar in Ballari and a suspected member of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI). Investigators suspect one of the detainees, who has ties to the PFI, may have been involved in orchestrating the blast, potentially with connections to terrorist organizations.
The NIA had previously released images of a main suspect in the blast case, appealing to citizens for assistance in identifying the individual. The suspect, seen in the images wearing a pink T-shirt and blue jeans, had been spotted without a cap and mask while traveling on a bus, and a baseball cap linked to him was discovered near a mosque.
"NIA seeks citizen cooperation in identifying the suspect linked to the Rameswaram Cafe Blast Case. Call 08029510900, 8904241100 or email info.blr.nia@gov.in with any information. Your identity will remain confidential," NIA said in a post on X.
Following the blast that occurred on March 1, causing injuries to ten individuals at the Rameshwaram Cafe in the Brookefield area, the cafe resumed its operations on Friday under heightened security measures. Owner Raghavendra Rao assured patrons of stringent security protocols in place.
The NIA has offered a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information leading to the apprehension of the suspect captured on CCTV footage at the scene of the blast.