NIA Files Supplementary Chargesheet Against 2 ABT Members

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary chargesheet against two active members of the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), which is affiliated with the proscribed terrorist organisation, Al-Qaeda in Indian Sub-Continent (AQIS).
The duo was charged with operating the group’s active module from Assam in a conspiracy to spread terror and violence in India.
The two accused, identified as Mohammed Akbar Ali alias Akbar Ali and Abul Kalam Azad, had conspired with the other accused to instigate and promote terrorist activities.
According to the NIA, both were engaged in strengthening the Al-Qaeda and ABT and grooming the youth to commit terror acts.
Earlier this year April, both Akbar Ali and Abul Kalam Azad were arrested and have now been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act by the NIA, which had filed the original chargesheet against eight other accused in August last year.
Investigations have also revealed that the two accused were co-conspirators in organising meetings for expanding the activities of AQIS to various religious places in the neighbouring districts of Assam, said the NIA.
"The radicalization and mobilisation of Muslims were being done under the active guidance of the module’s Bangladeshi handlers, namely Zakir alias Mehdi Hassan alias Aminul Islam, Mehboor Rahman alias Mehboob Alam alias Sultan," said the anti-terror agency.
In March 4, 2022, the case was filed by the Assam Police and was later taken over by the NIA under relevant sections of IPC, UA(P) Act, Passports Act and Foreigners Act after the activities of the ABT module came to light.
The NIA said that the module, operating from Assam’s Barpeta district, was led by a Bangladeshi national Saiful Islam alias Haroon Rashid alias Mohammed Suman.
"Investigations revealed that Saiful was cleverly operating under the cover of an Arabic teacher at ‘Shaikhul Hind Mahmadul Hasan Jamiul Huda Islamic Academy’ (Dhakaliapara Madarsa) and Imam at the Dhakaliapara Masjid. He was actively engaged in indoctrination and radicalisation of Muslims to join Jihadi outfits to work in modules (‘Ansars’ - sleeper cells) for building a base for Al-Qaeda and its various manifestations amd outfits in India," said the Central agency.
"A search is on for the Bangladeshi handlers of the module and other members involved in the promotion and perpetration of terrorism for Al-Qaeda and ABT in the country," it added.