NIA Files Supplementary Chargesheet Against 2 ABT Members

"Investigations revealed that Saiful was cleverly operating under the cover of an Arabic teacher at ‘Shaikhul Hind Mahmadul Hasan Jamiul Huda Islamic Academy’ (Dhakaliapara Madarsa) and Imam at the Dhakaliapara Masjid. He was actively engaged in indoctrination and radicalisation of Muslims to join Jihadi outfits to work in modules (‘Ansars’ - sleeper cells) for building a base for Al-Qaeda and its various manifestations amd outfits in India," said the Central agency.