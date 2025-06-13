NIA Joins Air India Crash Probe; AAIB to Examine Technical, Operational Lapses

A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday visited the Air India flight AI171 crash site, which tragically went down shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, killing 241 people on board. Officials confirmed that the NIA was accompanied by personnel from other central agencies, underscoring the seriousness of the investigation.

The ill-fated Boeing 787 Dreamliner, operating the Ahmedabad–London Gatwick route, crashed into the BJ Medical College complex minutes after takeoff on Thursday afternoon. The aircraft was carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members.

Remarkably, one passenger — 45-year-old British national Vishwas Kumar Ramesh — survived the crash. He has since shared harrowing details of the moments leading up to the disaster, including how the aircraft appeared to stall before impact.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, has launched a formal investigation, classifying the incident as a major aviation accident. The probe will focus on identifying any technical faults, human error, or systemic lapses that may have contributed to the crash.

The incident marks one of the worst aviation tragedies in India in decades. On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the lone survivor at the hospital and was briefed on the ongoing rescue and investigation efforts.

More updates are expected as agencies continue to examine flight data recorders and assess damage at the crash site.

