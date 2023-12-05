NIA Raids 8 Locations In J&K In Terror Conspiracy Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids in eight places in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. The raids were carried out in relation to a terrorist plot that was planned and executed by groups affiliated with banned organizations supported by Pakistan, including Laskhar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr, and Al-Qaeda.
The areas that were investigated consisted of seven districts in Jammu and Kashmir, namely Poonch, Shopian, Pulwama, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kupwara, and Srinagar. The places that were searched were the homes of individuals who were associated with the recently formed branches and offshoots of banned terrorist organizations, and who were identified as hybrid terrorists and Overground Workers (OGWs).
Authorities also carried out thorough searches at the locations of the members and supporters of these newly formed groups, such as The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu and Kashmir (ULFJ-K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers, PAAF, and others.
The NIA, which has been investigating the plot of newly formed branches of banned terrorist groups to disrupt Jammu and Kashmir through violent attacks, found and confiscated numerous digital devices with significant amounts of evidence during the searches.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) initiated an inquiry (RC-05/2022/NIA/JMU) on June 21 of the previous year to investigate the participation of members, support personnel, and other potential individuals associated with newly formed organizations in acquiring and disseminating sticky bombs, magnetic bombs, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), funds, drugs, and weapons in order to incite fear, violence, and rebellion in the region of Jammu and Kashmir.
The ongoing investigations by the NIA have uncovered that individuals based in Pakistan were utilizing social media platforms to endorse terrorism. Additionally, they were employing drones to transport weapons, explosives, and drugs to their associates and members in the Kashmir region.
"These activities were being carried out as part of the terror conspiracy hatched by the banned outfits, backed by their masters in Pakistan. The conspiracy also involved radicalization of local youth and mobilization of OGWs to carry out violent and disruptive activities in Jammu and Kashmir," said the NIA.