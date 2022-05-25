NIA Seeks Death Penalty for Yasin Malik

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has demanded the death penalty for Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik who was convicted in a terror funding case. A Delhi court will today pronounce its verdict on the quantum of punishment in the case.

Arguments have been concluded in the case and the court will give its verdict at 3:30 pm today. The defence has asked for life imprisonment instead of the death penalty.

"I was arrested within 30 minutes of Burhan Wani's encounter. Atal Bihari Vajpayee allotted me a passport and India allowed me to make a statement because I was not a criminal," Yasin Malik said in court.

The judge said that no case was going on against Yasin Malik before this one.

The NIA has demanded the maximum punishment under Section 121 (Waging war against the government) which is the death penalty in this case. The minimum punishment is life imprisonment, a NDTV report said.

Malik also said that he has followed the principles of Mahatma Gandhi ever since he gave up arms in 1994. "I have been doing non-violent politics in Kashmir ever since," he said.

Claiming that he has worked with seven Prime Ministers, he challenged the Indian intelligence agencies to point out if has been involved in any terror activities or violence in the last 28 years. "I will retire from politics and also accept the death penalty," he added.

Parts of Srinagar witnessed a shutdown today ahead of today's verdict. Shops and other business establishments were shut in some parts of the city. However, the public transport and private vehicles were operating normally.

Security officials have been deployed in the sensitive areas of Srinagar to avoid any law-and-order situation, officials said.