"Jo Ram Ko Laye Hai," Singer Kanhiya Mittal Hints Congress Move

"I am not working for any political party; I am working for Sanatan Dharam," Mittal said in the video. He sought to dispel the notion that one must align with a particular party to serve Sanatan Dharam. He further clarified that his song on the Ram Temple did not mention the BJP and was sung in honor of his guru, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. "He will always be my guru. I want to serve the people," Mittal added, noting that his devotion was to his faith, not a political agenda.