"Jo Ram Ko Laye Hai," Singer Kanhiya Mittal Hints Congress Move

Popular bhajan singer Kanhiya Mittal, renowned for his song “Jo Ram Ko Laye Hai, Hum Unko Layenge”, has hinted at the possibility of joining the Congress, while also stating that he harbors no differences with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
His remarks come amid speculation after the BJP announced its first list of candidates for the Haryana Assembly polls, fielding Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta from the Panchkula seat—one Mittal was reportedly eyeing.
In a five-minute video, Mittal denied that his decision to consider joining the Congress was driven by political ambitions, asserting that obtaining a BJP ticket was not a "big deal" for him. He emphasized that he could have secured the party's nomination with a few conversations with BJP leaders but chose not to.
"I am not working for any political party; I am working for Sanatan Dharam," Mittal said in the video. He sought to dispel the notion that one must align with a particular party to serve Sanatan Dharam. He further clarified that his song on the Ram Temple did not mention the BJP and was sung in honor of his guru, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. "He will always be my guru. I want to serve the people," Mittal added, noting that his devotion was to his faith, not a political agenda.
Mittal also addressed media reports about his potential Congress affiliation, stating that the speculation stemmed from journalists asking him why Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi did not attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple. In response, Mittal posed a counter-question, asking how many poor, Scheduled Caste, or OBC individuals were taken to Ayodhya for the event.
The singer clarified that his video, recorded at the Mehandipur Balaji Temple in Rajasthan, was aimed at clearing the air amid swirling rumors about his political future.
Reacting to the news, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said Mittal’s potential departure from the BJP signals growing disillusionment within the party. "If the person who wrote the song on Ram Mandir is leaving the party, it is time for the BJP to do some serious self-introspection," Tiwari remarked.
As of now, Mittal has not officially declared his affiliation with any party, leaving speculation about his political future ongoing.