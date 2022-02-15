No Electricity Bill For Farmers For 5 Years: Amit Shah, During Rally In UP

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will chalk off the electricity bills of farmers for the next five years if the party is re-elected.

Speaking at a public rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Dibiyanpur, Shah said, “Holi on 18th, counting on March 10th, bring the BJP government to power on 10th, and free gas cylinders will reach your house on 18th of March. No farmer will have to pay electricity bills for the next five years.”

Full of confidence of the BJP’s victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Shah said that Samajwadi Party has been wiped out from the state after the first and second phases of elections.

He said, “The Samajwadi Party has been wiped out. Western Uttar Pradesh has done the work of laying the foundation of the BJP government with more than 300 seats. In the third phase, this majority has to be made grander.”

Hitting out at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Shah further said, “Akhilesh asks what have we done? If someone has yellow-coloured glasses, they'll see everything in yellow only... guns and bullets used to be made under Akhilesh's government, now instead of 'goli', 'gole (ammunitions)' is made, to fire against Pakistan."

The second phase of Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh concluded on Monday. Notably, elections in the state will be spread out over seven phases, of which two phases of elections have concluded.

Voting for phase three will take place on February 20, for phase four on February 23, and phase five on February 27. Polling for the remaining two phases will take place on March 3 and 7.

Counting of votes will take place on March 10.