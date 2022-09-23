No Gandhi member Would Contest for Party President Post: Rahul Gandhi

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had made it clear that no one from the Gandhi family should become the next party president. Rahul’s remark comes as the battle for the Congress presidential poll intensifies.

While addressing the media in Kerala on Friday, Gehlot said, "I have requested him (Rahul Gandhi) multiple times to accept everyone's proposal to become the Congress President. He made it clear that no one from the Gandhi family should become the next chief."

Gehlot added that he would file his nomination for the election soon. He said the Opposition needs to be strong considering the current position of the country, a India Today report said.

Ashok Gehlot and party MP Shashi Tharoor are seen as the likely contenders for the upcoming election. However, Congress committees across the country are holding meetings wherein a resolution is being passed stating that “we authorise the incoming Congress president to appoint PCC and AICC members.”

Despite the party's support, Rahul Gandhi himself has remained tight-lipped on his decision to run for the party’s presidential post. Earlier, he made a cryptic remark about his decision and said, “Whether I become president (of Congress) or not will become clear when the election for the presidential post takes place.”

The election for the Congress presidential post is set to be held on October 17. Counting will be done on October 19.