No Indication of Foul Play: Odisha DGP on Russian Nationals Death

As the Odisha Police Crime Branch team continued their investigation into two Russian nationals death case on the third day, DGP Sunil Kumar Bansal said that the probe team has not found any indication of any kind of foul play in the case so far.

"The Crime Branch is investigating the case and it has formed a team of competent officers who are probing the matter keeping all aspects in mind. Presently, there is no indication of any kind of foul play in the case," he said while addressing the reporters here.

Responding to the question of whether state police will seek the assistance of Interpol, the DGP said that "Our investigation is on with an open mind, if anything comes or what needed to be done will be decided with the progress in the cases."

Bansal further denied the 'reports' about the involvement of any foreign spy, Bansal said, "It's not appropriate to comment on that as it's an intelligence issue, the central intelligence and State intelligence both are here they will look into that, whatever steps State Police have to take, accordingly we are taking that."

The CID Crime Branch of Odisha Police stepped up the investigation of the death of two Russian nationals including a prominent lawmaker, in Rayagada.

A team of the Crime Branch along with the state Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) experts visited Sai International Hotel in Rayagada where the Russian nationals were found dead. The team was led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Saroj Kant Mohanty.