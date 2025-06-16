No Injuries in Twin Aviation Alerts Involving Saudia and Air India Flights

A Saudia Airlines flight (SV3112) from Jeddah to Lucknow triggered a brief safety alert after minor smoke was observed coming from its landing gear during touchdown at Lucknow Airport early Saturday morning. The incident occurred around 7:00 AM on June 15, shortly after the aircraft landed safely with 250 Hajj pilgrims and crew members onboard.

According to airport authorities, the pilot promptly alerted Air Traffic Control (ATC) upon noticing the smoke, following which the Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) team was immediately deployed to the runway. A viral video of the incident shows smoke rising from the rear section of the aircraft, causing brief concern among ground staff.

Working swiftly with the Saudia ground operations team, the ARFF unit was able to contain the situation without any damage to the aircraft. Airport officials confirmed that all passengers were safely deboarded and that normal operations at Lucknow Airport remained unaffected.

“On the morning of 15 June, smoke was detected from the wheels of a Saudia aircraft that landed in Lucknow from Jeddah. The Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) team rushed to the spot. Working with the Saudia team, the smoke was contained and damage to the aircraft was averted. The passengers were deboarded safely and there was no impact on airport operations,” airport authorities stated.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, an Air India flight (AI315) from Hong Kong to Delhi was forced to turn back mid-air due to a suspected technical malfunction, as reported by news agency ANI. The aircraft involved was a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which had already taken off from Hong Kong before the pilot decided to return as a precautionary measure.

The flight landed safely back in Hong Kong, and all passengers were reported to be safe. However, the specific nature of the technical issue has not yet been disclosed by Air India or aviation authorities.

Both incidents have raised concerns regarding aircraft safety protocols, but swift action by the respective flight crews and emergency response teams ensured that no injuries or damage occurred. Investigations are ongoing in both cases.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for further updates.

