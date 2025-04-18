‘No Shah Can Rule Tamil Nadu’: Stalin’s Scathing Attack On Amit Shah

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin hit out at the Centre, stating that the state would never bow to New Delhi’s authority. In an attempt to reaffirm the state’s independent political stance, Stalin remarked, "Tamil Nadu will never yield to Delhi's administration."

Advertisment

In a scathing attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Stalin said, “Union Minister Amit Shah says they will form a government here in 2026. I challenge him—Tamil Nadu will never yield to Delhi’s rule. That may work elsewhere through party poaching and raids, but not here. This formula won’t work in Tamil Nadu.” Stalin’s remarks came during a rally in Tiruvallur.

Questioning Amit Shah on key issues affecting the state, including the NEET examination and language imposition, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said, “Can Amit Shah guarantee an exemption from NEET? Can he promise that Hindi will not be imposed? Has the Centre provided special funds to Tamil Nadu? Can he assure that delimitation won’t reduce our parliamentary seats?”

Recently, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stirred controversy by calling the Tamil Nadu government “dishonest” and its people “uncivilized.” Responding to this, Stalin said that such attempts to divide the state through political rhetoric would fail. “Even the Prime Minister in Odisha made disparaging remarks about Tamilians. These tactics won’t work here. Tamil Nadu cannot be divided through politics,” he added.

Earlier this week, Stalin intensified his campaign for greater autonomy for Tamil Nadu. This came following repeated clashes between the DMK government and Governor R.N. Ravi over pending legislation.

On April 15, Stalin moved a resolution in the Assembly to form a high-level committee to recommend ways to enhance the state’s powers and reclaim its rights. The committee is headed by former Supreme Court Justice Kurian Joseph and includes retired IAS officer Ashok Vardhan Shetty and scholar Mu Nagarajan.

The committee will submit its final report within two years, focusing on strengthening relations between the Centre and the state.

Also Read: India’s GDP to Surpass Germany, Japan by 2027: NITI Aayog CEO