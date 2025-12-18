North-East Tourism Gets Push Through Swadesh Darshan 2.0, PRASHAD & SASCI

The Union Ministry of Tourismi s actively promoting tourism across the North Eastern states through multiple flagship initiatives, including the revamped Swadesh Darshan 2.0 (SD2.0) scheme, PRASHAD, and the SASCI initiative.

Under the Swadesh Darshan scheme, first launched in 2014-15, thematic tourism circuits were identified to develop infrastructure and promote tourism experiences.

SD2.0 has now taken this forward with a focus on sustainable and responsible tourism, while also providing financial support to State Governments and Union Territory administrations under its sub-scheme, Challenge-Based Destination Development (CBDD).

In addition, the PRASHAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive) scheme continues to fund the development of religious tourism destinations, ensuring improved infrastructure and enhanced tourist experiences in the North East.

The Government has also sanctioned 40 projects under the SASCI (Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment) scheme, aimed at comprehensively developing iconic tourist centres to global standards.

These projects are being implemented by the respective state governments and are to be completed within a two-year timeframe, with funding support provided up to 31st March 2026.

Focusing on tribal areas, the Ministry has issued guidelines for the Development of Homestays in Tribal Areas under the Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan (PMJUGA).

This initiative aims to promote responsible tourism while generating livelihood opportunities for tribal communities. It encourages the creation of homestays, nature-trail clusters, and community-based tourism programmes in rural and tribal areas.

However, the Ministry noted that it does not maintain data on the measurable socio-economic outcomes of such rural tourism initiatives, including impacts on family income and employment generation.

This information was provided by Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.

