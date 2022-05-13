Northeast to Receive Incessant Rainfall till May 17

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati has predicted incessant and heavy rainfall over most of the northeastern states till May 17 (Tuesday).

Moreover, the centre has also predicted thunderstorm and lightning and heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Assam and Meghalaya.

This weather condition is a result of moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal over the northeastern states along with strong southerly and southwesterly winds.

Meanwhile, the meteorological centre has asked people to follow traffic advisories. People have been asked to avoid going to areas that face water logging problems often. Proper drainage in cropped fields should be provided if heavy rainfall is expected. The meteorological centre has also asked all people to stay updated on weather reports.

