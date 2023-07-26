"Not About Numbers, But For Manipur's Fight For Justice": Gaurav Gogoi On No-Trust Move On Govt

The Speaker admitted the motion after ascertaining support to it and said the time of debate will be communicated later.

After filing the no-confidence motion, Gogoi said, “INDIA alliance is aware of its numbers in the Lok Sabha but this is not just about numbers. This is about Manipur's fight for justice. A message should go out to the brothers and sisters of Manipur that PM Modi might have forgotten Manipur but INDIA alliance stands with them in this hour of grief and we are fighting for their rights, inside the Parliament."