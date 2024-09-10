"Not Good For Rule Of Law": SC On Assam Fake Encounters

Justice Surya Kant, who was also part of the bench hearing the special leave petition against a Gauhati High Court order, where the PIL firled by the petitioner raising the same matter had been dismissed. The high court was of the view that separate probe into the alleged incidents was not required as the state authorities were investigating in each case.

The Supreme Court posted the matter for the next hearing on October 22 to allow the Assam government to file its counter-affidavit.