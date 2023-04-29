‘Not Guilty, Won’t Resign’, Says WFI Chief After FIR Filed Against Him

A day after two FIRs were registered against Wrestlers Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by the Delhi Police for allegedly harassing women wrestlers sexually, Singh claimed that he is not guilty and won’t resign from the post.
Speaking at a press conference, Singh said, "I am innocent and ready to face the investigation. I am ready to cooperate with the investigative agency. I have full faith in the judiciary and I respect the order of the Supreme Court.”
The press conference was held in between the wrestler's protests at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
According to reports, many top Indian wrestlers began protesting against the WFI chief and other coaches of the institution for allegedly sexually harassing women wrestlers.
Two FIRs were registered by the Delhi Police against Brij Bhushan at the Connaught Place station six days after wrestlers took to the streets again. They called it the ‘first victory in quest for justice’.
Speaking on the wrestlers' demand for the Brij Bhushan to resign as the WFI Chief, he said, “Resignation is not a big deal but I am not a criminal. If I resign, it will mean that I have accepted their (wrestlers') allegations. My tenure is almost over. Govt has formed a 3-member committee and elections will be held in 45 days & my term will end after the elections.”
On January 18, as many as thirty Indian wrestlers including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya, and others staged a silent sit-in protest at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, alleging that he and several coaches had sexually harassed many girls.
On April 24, an SC bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud decided to examine the petition filed by seven women wrestlers against Mr. Singh alleging sexual harassment.