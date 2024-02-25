Not More Than A Minute: Rahul Gandhi Promises MSP To Farmers

"BJP has been in power for 10 years. Many big events such as the G20 Summit took place, everyone said that the respect of the country is increasing due to such events, even we agree to it, but I want to ask, is the respect of the country not connected with the young, our policemen, and students? There are no jobs for the youth, farmers are still sitting on roads, inflation is a burden for the people of the country," Priyanka Gandhi stated.