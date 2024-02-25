Not More Than A Minute: Rahul Gandhi Promises MSP To Farmers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi promised farmers that if the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc wins the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, it will swiftly enact laws on the Minimum Support Price (MSP), taking no more than a minute to do so.
Rahul Gandhi restarted the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Agra on Sunday, with the presence of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi.
In a public address, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stated," Farmers in the country want legal MSP. Modi government says that it is not ready to give them legal MSP. Whenever the government of the INDIA bloc, Congress comes at the Centre we will give them (farmers) the legal MSP. We won't take more than a minute to implement it."
Amid a standstill in negotiations between farmers and the central government, Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda urged the public to uphold peace and has requested input.
The farmers protesting, who are seeking a legal assurance for minimum support price, had previously turned down the government's proposal following the fourth round of discussions. Despite this, the government is prepared for a fifth round of talks with the farmers and encourages them to seek a resolution through 'dialogue'.
Rahul Gandhi stated that the term 'Nyay' was included in the Yatra as a response to the widespread injustice experienced by people in society.
"If you are poor then you will face injustice in this country 24 hours. If you are women you will face injustice. Hatred is being spread in the society. The reason for hatred is injustice, so we have added the word Nyay (justice) in our journey," he said.
Participating in the Nyay Yatra, Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party, emphasized that the primary concern for the country at present is safeguarding democracy and the Constitution.
"I would like to thank the public for coming here. In the coming days, the biggest challenge is to save the democracy, and the Constitution, to fulfill the dreams of Dr BR Ambedkar, that has been ruined by the BJP," he said.
Earlier today, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the general secretary of Congress, raised concerns about the BJP's ten-year governance, focusing on issues such as youth unemployment, farmer protests, and inflation in the nation.
"BJP has been in power for 10 years. Many big events such as the G20 Summit took place, everyone said that the respect of the country is increasing due to such events, even we agree to it, but I want to ask, is the respect of the country not connected with the young, our policemen, and students? There are no jobs for the youth, farmers are still sitting on roads, inflation is a burden for the people of the country," Priyanka Gandhi stated.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra participated in the Yatra in Aligarh on Sunday morning. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra made its way into Uttar Pradesh through Chandauli district last week.