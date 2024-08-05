NSA Ajit Doval Discusses Dhaka Situation With Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

India's National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval engaged in discussions with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad on Monday, as per sources. The talks focused on the current situation in Bangladesh and her future course of action.d
In response to the ongoing developments, the Indian Air Force has placed its personnel on high alert across all eastern sectors. Security agencies, including the Indian Air Force, are providing heightened security to Sheikh Hasina, and she is being moved to a secure location, according to sources.
Sheikh Hasina arrived at the Hindon Air Base near New Delhi on Monday evening, traveling in a C-130 Hercules military transport aircraft. Following her arrival, security measures were intensified outside the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi, in light of the ongoing protests in Bangladesh.
Additionally, a senior officer from the Border Security Force (BSF) confirmed ongoing communication with the Border Guard Bangladesh to monitor the situation. The officer stated, "As of now, the situation is normal at the border. Due to the curfew in Bangladesh, there are restrictions on traffic movement at Integrated Check Posts (ICPs) along the India-Bangladesh border."
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening regarding the political developments in Bangladesh following Sheikh Hasina's arrival in India.
Meanwhile, former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia has called for calm, urging citizens to remain peaceful during this period of unrest. Zia, who serves as the Chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), along with the party's acting chairman, Tariq Rahman, issued appeals to the public to maintain peace and avoid escalation.
The anti-discrimination student movement in Bangladesh has announced plans to outline the framework for a national government at 8 pm (local time). Leaders of the movement revealed during a live broadcast on Channel 24 that the announcement will be made at Sark fountain in Karwan Bazar, Dhaka, as reported by Bangladesh newspaper Prothom Alo.
Nahid Islam, coordinator of the anti-discrimination student movement, urged students to "ensure that no one gets the opportunity to loot in the situation arising in Bangladesh." He further appealed to the students occupying the streets to "sit peacefully until the desired goal is achieved."
Protests in Bangladesh escalated on Monday when demonstrators stormed the Prime Minister's official residence shortly after Sheikh Hasina tendered her resignation and left the country accompanied by her sister.
In related incidents, the office of the Awami League in Dhaka was reportedly set on fire by agitators around 4 pm on Monday, according to Prothom Alo. The protesters also targeted Sheikh Hasina's office at 3/A Dhanmondi, setting it ablaze while chanting slogans and celebrating her resignation.