NSCN-IM Agrees to Resume Peace Talks: Former Nagaland CM

Chairman of the United Democratic Alliance of Nagaland, T R Zeliang said that the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak Muivah (NSCN-IM) has agreed to resume peace talks with the Centre to try to resolve irritants to the Naga peace talks.

Zeliang, who is also the co-chairman of the state government’s core committee on the Naga political issue, said an NSCN-IM delegation is likely to leave for Delhi on Monday.

Negotiations between the Centre and the NSCN-IM have been stalled since May.

A two-hour long meeting among members of the core committee and representatives of the NSCN-IM was held on Saturday in Chumoukedima.

The meeting was convened after the Centre asked the core panel headed by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio to convince the outfit to come forward to resume the peace talks and ink a final solution.

On NSCN-IM discontinuing negotiations since May, Zeliang said, “They are not happy with interlocutor A K Mishra over the omission of some of the politically important points, which were included in the formulation paper submitted by former interlocutor NN Ravi.”

The NSCN-IM has told the core committee that the outfit would resume peace talks if “it is based on the framework agreement and on the formulation papers submitted by Ravi and the Centre’s current interlocutor A K Mishra”, the UDA chairman said.