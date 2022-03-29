NSCN-IM 'Minister' Arrested In Arunachal

Arunachal Police have arrested a ‘minister’ of the Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) in Changlang district.

As per reports, the accused, identified as Semley Hakhun, was tasked with revenue for the militant outfit in the district. He was arrested by a joint team of the special investigation team (SIT) and state police.

Assam police also assisted the team in the operation.

While, the SIT team was led by SP Rohit Rajbir Singh, the team of Arunachal’s Changlang police was led by SP Mihin Gambo.

An amount of Rs 2.18 lakh and two mobile phones along with three sim cards were also recovered from his possession.

There are at least two cases of extortion and criminal intimidation lodged against Hakhun at Changlang and Itanagar police stations, officials informed.

Hakhun was reportedly responsible for carrying out major extortion activities for the militant outfit in the general area of the Tirap, Changlang and Longding region.

Currently, Hakhun is being interrogated to unearth further information about the organisational structure and the activities of the NSCN-IM leadership.

Also Read: Assam, Meghalaya CMs to Meet Amit Shah Today Over Border Issue