NSCN-IM to continue ceasefire agreement signed with Centre

The National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak Muivah (NSCN-IM) has said that it will continue with the ceasefire agreement signed with the Union Government 25 years ago even as talks for a permanent peace accord are underway.

The NSCN-IM has come out with a booklet on the completion of 25 years of the ceasefire agreement.

The ceasefire monitoring cell of the NSCN said it would ensure that the group maintains the Agreed Ceasefire Ground Rules in letter and spirit to support the political dialogue for a logical conclusion.

The framework agreement signed by the Centre and NSCN-IM on August 3, 2015 came after over 80 rounds of negotiations, with the first breakthrough made in 1997 when the ceasefire pact was sealed after decades of insurgency in Nagaland which started soon after India's Independence in 1947.

However, the final solution is yet to see the light of the day with NSCN-IM remaining firm on its demand for a separate flag and constitution of the Naga people.