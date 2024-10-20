Odia Actor Apologizes After Suggesting Rahul Gandhi as Lawrence Bishnoi’s Next Target

Following the outrage, the NSUI declared they would not tolerate such remarks about their leader and subsequently lodged an FIR against the actor.

In response to the escalating controversy, Mohanty issued an apology on social media, clarifying, “My purpose behind the previous post about Rahul Gandhiji was not to target or harm or insult him in any way. My intention was not to write against him. If I have unintentionally hurt anyone's sentiments, I apologize from the bottom of my heart.”

The incident continues to unfold as police conduct their investigation.