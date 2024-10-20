Odia Actor Apologizes After Suggesting Rahul Gandhi as Lawrence Bishnoi’s Next Target

Police are currently probing the involvement of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui, with reports suggesting he may target more Bollywood stars and politicians in the future. Amid this backdrop, Odia actor Buddhaditya Mohanty ignited controversy by suggesting in a post on X that Bishnoi's next target should be Rahul Gandhi.
The statement drew significant backlash from the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), which filed a complaint against Mohanty for his alleged threat towards the Congress leader. In his post, Mohanty wrote, “After the murder of former Maharashtra MLA Baba Siddiqui, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's next target should be Rahul Gandhi,” prompting strong condemnation from the NSUI.
Following the outrage, the NSUI declared they would not tolerate such remarks about their leader and subsequently lodged an FIR against the actor.
In response to the escalating controversy, Mohanty issued an apology on social media, clarifying, “My purpose behind the previous post about Rahul Gandhiji was not to target or harm or insult him in any way. My intention was not to write against him. If I have unintentionally hurt anyone's sentiments, I apologize from the bottom of my heart.”
The incident continues to unfold as police conduct their investigation.