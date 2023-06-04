Odisha CM Announces Free Bus Services to Kolkata Amid Disruption of Train Services

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced free bus services to Kolkata from Puri, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack amid the disruption of train services due to the Balasore train crash.
"Keeping in view the greater benefit of the commuters CM Naveen Patnaik has announced free bus service to Kolkata from Puri, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack from today," the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) statement further read.
The statement further said that the entire cost will be met by the Chief Minister's Relief fund and the arrangement will continue till the normal train services are restored.
Meanwhile, earlier today, an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each was announced to the family members of those deceased in the Balasore train accident.
According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Rs 1 lakh will be provided as financial assistance to those who sustained serious injuries.
As per sources, the victims of the train accident are undergoing treatment in various government and private hospitals between Bhubaneswar and Balasore.
Notably, the tragic road accident claimed as many as 288 lives leaving over 1000 injured.
After reviewing the restoration work at the crash site in Odisha’s Balasore, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the root cause behind the accident and the people responsible for it have been identified. Vaishnaw said that the accident took place due to a change in electronic interlocking.