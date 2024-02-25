Odisha: Man Dies of Heart Attack Triggered by 'Loud Music'; Police Detain DJ

A 50-year-old man in Odisha's Rourkela died from a heart attack allegedly caused by loud music during the immersion of a Saraswati idol.
The DJ who played the music during the ceremony was detained by police.
The deceased, identified as Premnath Barabhaya, was the owner of a tea stall. He suffered from a heart attack allegedly due to the loud music performed by a DJ during the idol immersion parade.
According to sources, a private party from Bhadrak district was hired to play music for the occasion.
The victim reportedly fainted and was rushed to the Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) where doctors declared him dead upon arrival.
Following his death, locals surrounded the Raghunathpali Police Station, demanding action.
The authorities have initiated additional investigations into the case.