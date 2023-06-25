Odisha: Orange Alert Issued By IMD For 13 Districts Amid Heavy Showers

Umashankar Das, a scientist at the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre of the IMD told ANI, "In the last 24 hours, Odisha was experiencing continuous rains due to the formation of a low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal and the state will face the maximum impact of the low-pressure area for the next 48 hours. We have issued an Orange warning to 13 districts, looking at the next 24 hours...A few coastal districts have been issued a Yellow warning..."