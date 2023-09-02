Odisha Train Tragedy: CBI Files Charge Sheet Against 3 Arrested Rly Officials

It may be mentioned that several coaches of the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, on the way to Howrah, derailed and fell on an adjacent track in June this year. The 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express coming from the opposite direction on a parallel track rammed into the derailed coaches. Some Coromandel Express coaches derailed and hit the stationary goods train on the third track.