Odisha Train Tragedy: CBI Files Charge Sheet Against 3 Arrested Rly Officials

Almost two months after they were arrested, a charge sheet has been filed against the three railway officials on Saturday in connection with the triple train accident in Odisha’s Balasore.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed the charge sheet in the Court of Special Judicial Magistrate, Bhubaneshwar.
The three officials arrested on July 7, 2023, are currently under judicial custody in the ongoing investigation into the train accident. They have been identified as Senior Sectional Engineer SSE (Signal) Incharge Balasore Arun Kumar Mahanta, SSE (Signal) Soro Md Amir Khan and technician Balasore Pappu Kumar.
They were charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder and destruction of evidence. Accordingly, CBI filed the charge sheet against them.
It may be mentioned that several coaches of the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, on the way to Howrah, derailed and fell on an adjacent track in June this year. The 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express coming from the opposite direction on a parallel track rammed into the derailed coaches. Some Coromandel Express coaches derailed and hit the stationary goods train on the third track.