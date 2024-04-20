Odisha: Woman Dead, 7 Including Children Missing After Boat Capsizes

Tragedy struck in Odisha's Jharsuguda as a boat carrying more than 50 passengers capsized in the Mahanadi River on Friday, resulting in the death of a 35-year-old woman and leaving seven others, including three children, missing, according to police reports on Saturday.
Authorities have confirmed that over 40 individuals have been rescued so far, with efforts underway to locate the missing passengers. The body of the deceased woman has been recovered.
Jharsuguda collector Kartikeya Goyal, speaking to reporters on the scene, stated, "The Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) is continuing the search operation. We have received the information that scuba divers will come from Bhubaneshwar."
"We have rescued around 47-48 people so far and will send them back to their villages tonight," the collector added. "The body of a 35-year-old woman has been recovered. Four women and three children are missing. The search operation is underway."
Further details on the incident are pending.