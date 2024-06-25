Om Birla and K Suresh File Nominations For Historic Lok Sabha Speaker Election

BJP MP Om Birla and Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh have filed nominations for the Lok Sabha Speaker election. This marks the first time in history that the Lok Sabha will witness an election for the Speaker's post, following the collapse of talks between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition's INDIA bloc.
Initially, the Opposition had agreed to support the government-backed candidate, Om Birla, on the condition that the deputy Speaker would be a member of the INDIA bloc. However, the two sides were unable to reach an agreement.
Earlier today, Union Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh reached out to the Opposition to seek support. Despite his efforts, minutes before the deadline for nominations, Congress leaders KC Venugopal and DMK's TR Baalu walked out of Singh's office, refusing to endorse the NDA's nominee.
KC Venugopal later stated that the government was non-committal on granting the Deputy Speaker's post to the Opposition. "The government did not agree to our demand for the deputy Speaker's post. Hence, we have decided to field our own candidate," Venugopal said.
Kodikunnil Suresh, the Opposition's candidate, is the senior-most member of Parliament, having won the Lok Sabha elections for the eighth time earlier this month. A Dalit leader from Kerala, the Opposition had proposed him for the deputy Speaker's position.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi commented on the situation, emphasizing the Opposition's willingness to support the NDA's candidate if the Deputy Speaker's post was given to the Opposition. "The Prime Minister said that the Opposition should cooperate with the government constructively. We have clearly stated our support for the Speaker, provided the convention of giving the deputy Speaker's post to the Opposition is followed," Gandhi said.
He further criticized the government's stance, stating, "PM Modi does not want any constructive cooperation. We have expressed our willingness to support the Speaker's election if the convention is followed, but now our leader is being insulted."
As the Lok Sabha prepares for this unprecedented election, the political landscape remains tense, highlighting the deepening rift between the ruling coalition and the Opposition. The election outcome will not only determine the new Speaker but also set the tone for future interactions between the government and the Opposition in the lower house of Parliament.