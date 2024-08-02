On Sawan Shivratri, Devotees Flock To Temples To Offer Prayers

In a similar display of devotion, prayers were also offered at the Daksheshwar Mahadev Temple in Kankhal, Haridwar, on the occasion of Shivratri in the month of Sawan. This festival celebrated on the 14th day of the lunar month, holds deep religious significance as it marks the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The month of Sawan, typically occurring between July and August, is revered as a period of worship, fasting, and pilgrimage dedicated to Lord Shiva.