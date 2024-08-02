On Sawan Shivratri, Devotees Flock To Temples To Offer Prayers

Devotees gathered at the Gauri Shankar Temple in Delhi's Chandni Chowk on Friday morning to offer prayers in observance of Shivratri during the holy month of Sawan. The temple premises saw a significant influx of worshippers who came to present offerings to Lord Shiva, seeking divine blessings and expressing their reverence.
At the temple, devotees performed rituals such as the Jalabhishekam, and offered traditional items including curd, milk, honey, panchamruta, Bel leaves, flowers, and sandalwood paste to the Shiva Linga.
In a similar display of devotion, prayers were also offered at the Daksheshwar Mahadev Temple in Kankhal, Haridwar, on the occasion of Shivratri in the month of Sawan. This festival celebrated on the 14th day of the lunar month, holds deep religious significance as it marks the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The month of Sawan, typically occurring between July and August, is revered as a period of worship, fasting, and pilgrimage dedicated to Lord Shiva.
In a related development, the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory on Thursday concerning the movement of Kanwarias from Noida to Delhi at the Kalindi Kunj border. Additionally, the NH-58 Dehradun-Delhi highway has been completely closed from July 29 to August 2 due to the increasing number of Kanwariyas. The highway has been reserved exclusively for the Kanwariyas on both sides.
The Delhi Traffic Police, in a post on X, stated, "In view of the movement of Kanwarias from Noida to Delhi at Kalindi Kunj border, #DelhiTrafficPolice has made elaborate traffic arrangements to minimise inconvenience to the commuters and Kanwarias. Kindly follow the traffic advisory."
The Kanwar Yatra, a significant pilgrimage that began on July 22, involves Kanwariyas collecting water from a river and carrying it over long distances to offer it at Lord Shiva shrines. This year’s Yatra is scheduled to conclude on August 2, coinciding with Shivratri.