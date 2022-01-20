One More Arrested In ‘Bulli Bai’ App Case

One more person has been arrested in connection with the Bulli Bai app case. He was arrested by Mumbai police from Odisha.

Till now, a total of five arrests have been made in the case.

Earlier, police had arrested Vishal Jha, Shweta Singh, Mayank Rawal, and Niraj Bishnoi.

Shweta Singh (18) was arrested on January 4 from Uttarakhand. Co-accused Vishal Kumar Jha (21) was arrested in Bengaluru on the same day. Mayank Rawal (21) was arrested by the Mumbai Police from Uttarakhand on January 5.

Niraj Bishnoi, the creator of the app, was arrested by the IFSO unit of the Delhi Police's Special Cell on January 6 from Assam’s Jorhat.