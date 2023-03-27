One Of Eight Cheetahs Brought To Kuno National Park from Namibia Dies

One of the eight cheetah, who were introduced in the Kuno National Park last year from Namibia, has unfortunately died on Monday due to a kidney ailment.

The cheetah, Sasha, had been suffering from the ailment before she was brought to India.

Earlier on January this year, Sasha showed signs of fatigue and weakness, after which she was tranquilised and shifted to the quarantine enclosure for treatment.

Sasha was part of India’s cheetah reintroduction programme and was released on September 17 last year.

All cheetahs were kept under observation in quarantine in the initial days and were later released released into larger hunting enclosures in November. The cheetahs have since hunted on their own and shown signs of adapting to their new home.

Sasha was a captive-bred cheetah.

In February, India welcomed 12 more cheetahs from South Africa. The second batch landed at the air force station in Gwalior before they were taken to the Kuno National Park.