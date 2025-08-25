One Step Closer to Space: ISRO Successfully Tests Gaganyaan Module Parachutes

In a significant stride for India’s ambitious human spaceflight program, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully executed an Integrated Air Drop Test of the Gaganyaan crew module, demonstrating critical re-entry and recovery technologies. The test, conducted on Sunday, involved the simulation of the crew module’s descent from a height of around three kilometers, deployment of multiple parachutes, and recovery operations by the Indian Navy.

Advertisment

The mission, carried out 40 kilometers off the coast from Sriharikota, India’s only spaceport, was a coordinated effort among four major entities: ISRO, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Indian Air Force (IAF), and the Indian Navy. A Chinook helicopter from the IAF lifted the dummy crew module to the designated altitude, initiating a sequence that closely mirrors the expected descent of an actual human-carrying flight.

The successful deployment of three main parachutes, following the controlled release of drogue and pilot chutes, reduced the velocity of the module to safe levels for human occupancy. The crew module was then retrieved from the sea by naval teams and transported to Chennai. ISRO Chairperson Dr V Narayanan emphasized the test’s success, noting that the module would be reused for further trials—a critical step in validating the reliability of Gaganyaan’s recovery mechanisms.

This test is particularly significant for its role in integrating multiple systems and agencies. While ISRO had earlier conducted parachute deployment tests—most notably a main parachute drop in 2022—Sunday’s exercise marks the first fully integrated simulation involving drogue, pilot, and main parachutes in coordination with the helicopter and naval recovery operations. Last year’s attempt had to be postponed due to limitations in the helicopter’s capacity to handle the module, highlighting the complexity of such integrated aerospace operations.

Looking ahead, ISRO plans to launch the first uncrewed mission of the Gaganyaan program by the end of 2025, with the first crewed flight scheduled for late 2027. The program has government approval for eight missions—two crewed and six uncrewed—with one of the uncrewed missions also carrying the first module of the Bharatiya Antariksha Station.

The parachute system for the actual Gaganyaan crewed flights is designed with a total of ten chutes. The sequence begins with two Apex Cover Separation Parachutes to safeguard the parachute compartment, followed by two drogue chutes for stabilization and speed reduction. Three pilot chutes then extract the three main chutes, ensuring a controlled and safe splashdown.

Sunday’s successful test underscores the importance of inter-agency collaboration in achieving India’s human spaceflight ambitions. It validates the parachute systems developed by DRDO, confirms the operational readiness of the IAF’s Chinook helicopters, and demonstrates the Navy’s capacity to execute precise recovery missions. Together, these elements provide a strong foundation for the Gaganyaan program, positioning India to join the select group of nations capable of independently sending humans into space.

The test not only showcases India’s growing technical sophistication in spaceflight but also reflects the meticulous planning and iterative problem-solving that underpin successful crewed missions. As ISRO moves closer to realizing its long-cherished goal of sending astronauts into orbit, Sunday’s achievement will be remembered as a defining milestone in India’s journey to the stars.

Also Read: ISRO, Indian Navy Complete Key Recovery Trials for Gaganyaan Mission