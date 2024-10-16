'Open Eyes, Holding the Constitution': SC Unveils New Lady of Justice Statue

A new statue of Lady Justice was unveiled in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, signifying a significant shift from traditional colonial representations of law and justice.
Commissioned under the directive of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, the statue is prominently located in the judges’ library and embodies a more progressive vision of justice.
Unlike previous depictions, this statue features open eyes and holds the Constitution instead of the traditional sword, symbolizing that the law in India is not blind and does not solely represent punishment.
Historically, the blindfold on Lady Justice was meant to convey impartiality, ensuring that wealth or status could not influence legal decisions. The sword, on the other hand, represented authority and the power to punish.
The new statue, however, reflects a commitment to constitutional values, emphasizing that justice is delivered according to the nation's laws rather than through violence.
The unveiling of this statue is part of a broader initiative to distance the Indian legal system from colonial-era symbols. Recently, the Indian Penal Code was replaced with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, reinforcing the idea that the law must evolve and shed remnants of British rule.
Chief Justice Chandrachud expressed the importance of this evolution, highlighting the need for a legal framework that resonates with modern Indian society.
While the design of the statue has changed, the scales of justice—representing balance and fairness—remain an integral part of the symbol. This emphasizes that courts continue to carefully weigh facts and arguments from all sides before arriving at a verdict.
This unveiling marks a pivotal moment in India's legal history, reflecting the country's journey toward a more inclusive and constitutionally grounded approach to justice.