Operation Sindoor: India Shoots Down 2 Pak JF-17 Fighter Jets

In a major escalation of hostilities, Pakistan on Thursday night admitted to losing two of its JF-17 fighter jets following a powerful retaliatory operation by India. The Indian counterstrike came in response to a series of coordinated missile and drone attacks launched by Pakistan across multiple locations along the India-Pakistan border.

The announcement was made by Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), who stated: “We regret to confirm that two JF-17 aircraft were lost during active duty.” He described the incident as a significant operational and emotional setback, adding that Islamabad is now “preparing to respond accordingly.”

The Indian retaliation forms part of ‘Operation Sindoor’, a counterterror offensive launched in the aftermath of Pakistan’s attempted strikes on civilian and military targets in Jammu, Samba, RS Pura, Arnia, and Akhnoor. India’s state-of-the-art S-400 air defence system successfully intercepted at least eight Pakistani missiles targeting key areas, including the Jammu Civil Airport.

In addition to the missile interceptions, Indian forces brought down two Pakistani drones near Jammu University, and a third was shot down in Akhnoor. Similar drone attacks were neutralized in Udhampur (J&K) and Jaisalmer (Rajasthan), where security forces remain on high alert.

Earlier in the day, unconfirmed reports suggested that an F-16 fighter jet of the Pakistan Air Force was also downed by India’s air defence network—further evidence of the scale and seriousness of the aerial conflict.

The JF-17 Thunder, co-developed by Pakistan and China, is a lightweight, fourth-generation multirole fighter designed to replace Pakistan’s aging combat fleet. The aircraft has seen action in previous engagements with India and was a key component of Pakistan’s aerial response strategy.