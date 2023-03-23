Opposition Demand Probe Into Govt's Role In Promoting Adani Group In RS

Congress MP from Chhattisgarh Ranjeet Ranjan on Thursday gave a suspension of business notice in the Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to demand a discussion on the government’s debatable role in promoting the business interests of the Adani Group.

The Congress MP in a notice addressed to the Rajya Sabha chairman said, “I hereby give notice under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) of my intention to move the following motion for the suspensions of business listed for 23 March 2023 that thus House do suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question and other businesses of the day to discuss the Government's questionable role in promoting business interests of the Adani Group, including through inaction on serious charges of corporate fraud, political corruption, stock-market manipulation and financial mismanagement, illegal coal mine allocations, negotiations with foreign countries for big-ticket projects, etc.”

Meanwhile, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Tiruchi Siva also gave a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to demand that a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) be constituted to probe the Hindenburg report on Adani.

Her notice to the Rajya Sabha chairman read, “I seek your consent under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and the Conduct of Business in the Council of States to suspend rules 15,23, and 51 and any other business listed under any other rules in the Revised list of business on 23-03-2023 to discuss the following issue of urgent public importance the need to constitute a JPC to investigate the truth on charges levelled by Hindenburg Research on Adani group of companies.”

It may be noted that Congress MP Pramod Tiwari had earlier given a suspension of business notice to discuss the “government’s role in promoting business interests of Adani Group.”

In a statement, Tiwari had said that he had moved the motion in order to discuss the need to constitute a JPC to investigate the “government's role in promoting the business interests of Adani Group”.