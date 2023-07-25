Opposition INDIA to Move No-Confidence Motion against Govt

On the other hand, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge demanded a statement from the prime Minister regarding the Manipur issue.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “83 days of unabated violence in Manipur requires the Prime Minister to make a comprehensive statement in the Parliament. Stories of absolute horror are now slowly trickling down. INDIA demands answers from the Modi Govt on Manipur violence.The situation in Northeast is fragile and the repercussions of Manipur violence seems to be spilling to other states too. This is not good for our sensitive border states. High time PM Modi sheds his ego and takes the country into confidence on Manipur. PM Modi must tell what is his Government doing to improve the situation and when will normalcy return in Manipur.”