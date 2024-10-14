Opposition MPs Boycott JPC Meeting On Waqf Amendment Bill

Opposition MPs boycotted the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) meeting on the Waqf Amendment Bill on Monday, citing serious concerns over the committee's conduct. Members expressed dissatisfaction with the presentation made by Anwar Manippadi, the former Chairman of the Karnataka State Minorities Commission and Karnataka Minorities Development Corporation.
They alleged that his remarks were off-topic, focusing on baseless accusations against the Karnataka Government and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, which they deemed unacceptable for the committee's proceedings.
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating, “We have boycotted because the committee is not functioning with the principles and norms of the committee. Ethically and principally they are wrong.” The opposition has decided to escalate the matter by approaching the Lok Sabha Speaker to voice their concerns regarding the JPC's operations and integrity in discussing the Waqf Bill.
Earlier in the day, Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, along with his father Hari Shankar Jain and their team, arrived at the Parliament Annexe to present their views before the JPC. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 8 and subsequently referred to the JPC following a heated debate.
The committee has been conducting a series of informal discussions with various stakeholders until October 1, aiming to refine the proposed amendments to the Waqf Act, which oversees the management of over 6,00,000 registered Waqf properties nationwide.
Originally enacted in 1995, the Waqf Act has faced persistent allegations of mismanagement, corruption, and encroachments. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 seeks to implement sweeping reforms, including digitization, stricter audits, enhanced transparency, and legal mechanisms to reclaim illegally occupied properties.
The committee is required to submit its report to the Lok Sabha by the end of the first week of the next parliamentary session, making the current discourse critical for the future of Waqf property management in India.