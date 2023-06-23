Opposition Parties Discuss Roadmap for 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

The mega opposition meet that was held in Patna on Friday to prepare the road map for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections concluded. As per sources, another meeting of the opposition parties has been scheduled for next month in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla.
The meeting was called by Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar. Congress leader Rahul Ganshi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, MP Sanjay Raut, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah were among other who attended the meeting.
Addressing a press conference after the meeting concluded, Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United leader Nitish Kumar said, “It was a good meeting where it has been decided to fight the elections together. Another meeting will be held soon.”
On the other hand, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge confirmed about the next meeting and said, “The opposition parties will meet again in Shimla in the month of July to chalk out a roadmap for the formation of an anti-BJP front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.”
Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee asserted that all opposition parties will unitedly fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.
Addressing the media, Mamata Banerjee said, “History started in Patna, but BJP wants to change this history. And we want history should be saved from Bihar. Our objective is to speak against this fascist government. Don’t call us opposition. We also say Bharat Mata.”
The West Bengal chief minister further alleged that the BJP uses central agencies like ED and CBI to suppress political parties that speak against the PM Narendra Modi-led government.
RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav said, “Now I am fully fit and will make Narendra Modi fit. The country's situation is grim at the moment. We will meet again in July in Shimla to prepare an agenda on how to move ahead together while working in our respective states to fight BJP in 2024.”