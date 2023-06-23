Opposition Parties Discuss Roadmap for 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

The West Bengal chief minister further alleged that the BJP uses central agencies like ED and CBI to suppress political parties that speak against the PM Narendra Modi-led government.

RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav said, “Now I am fully fit and will make Narendra Modi fit. The country's situation is grim at the moment. We will meet again in July in Shimla to prepare an agenda on how to move ahead together while working in our respective states to fight BJP in 2024.”